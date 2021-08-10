QR code-based passes to be issued at 65 Mumbai local stations: Mayor

Ahead of resuming local train services for fully vaccinated commuters in Mumbai from August 15, arrangements will be made to issue Quick Response (QR) code-based passes to them at 65 railway stations, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday. These stations come under the ambit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters, Pednekar said, “Citizens should not indulge in altercations as long queues are likely at ticket counters. People should cooperate and follow the Covid-19 norms.”

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the Mumbai suburban train services will resume for passengers, who are fully vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. However, there needs to be a gap of 14 days after taking the second dose before a person can avail of the service.

Thackeray, however, cautioned people against lowering their guard as the coronavirus crisis is “yet not over.” Taking to Twitter, he said, “I know that people are running out of patience due to the lockdown curbs…We are trying to strike a balance between keeping the virus in check and opening up financial activities.”

Mumbai local train services were until now only open to government employees and essential service staffers. It has been closed to the general public since April this year owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, only after resuming services on February 1 after almost a year of remaining off the tracks.

The new arrangement for fully vaccinated people requires them to first register themselves on a mobile application currently being developed by the state government for them to travel on the Mumbai suburban train network. This registration facility will be available offline at the offices of civic bodies and railways.

The QR code-based passes will be issued on the application after passengers register and submit their vaccination certificates.

When asked about Ganeshotsav Kruti Samiti’s demand of allowing fully vaccinated citizens to participate in Ganpati immersion processions, Pednekar told media persons that Thackeray will take a decision on the matter after a discussion with the state Covid-19 task force.

A senior member of the task force, Dr Shashank Joshi on Monday said that if the daily coronavirus caseload of Maharashtra continues to witness a downward trend, the state government may consider easing more restrictions starting September 1.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 4,505 fresh cases as against Monday’s 5,508. The daily figure of people who succumbed to the virus also saw a dip to 68 from 151 the preceding day. Apart from these, the total number of people who recovered from the virus also improved yesterday with 7,568 new recoveries in comparison to Monday’s 4,895.

(With inputs from PTI)