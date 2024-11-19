Rahul a ‘nafrat ka saudagar’, MVA expert in divisive politics: Nadda

Navi Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday accused leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of peddling hatred and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of indulging in divisive politics. Addressing a poll campaign rally in Nerul in support of BJP’s Belapur candidate Manda Mhatre, Nadda referred to Gandhi as ‘nafrat ka saudagar’ (merchant of hatred) and said only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahayuti led by prime minister Narendra Modi could ensure development in Maharashtra and the country. Praising Manda Mhatre’s work in Belapur, JP Nadda said, “These elections are not about Manda Mhatre winning or our government coming to power but about taking Maharashtra ahead.” (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

“Rahul Gandhi, who claims to be a champion of humanity, has aligned with those raising slogans against the country at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Rahul is mohabbat ki dukaan mei nafrat ka saudagar (peddler of hatred in the market of love),” Nadda, who stepped in for home minister Amit Shah after the cancellation of his rallies in the state, said on the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls.

The BJP chief wondered if Gandhi, who claims to follow the Constitution, had read Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s work. “Babasaheb said there will be no reservation based on religion. In Karnataka, contracts are being reserved for the minorities while in Telangana, reservation is being given to Muslims by snatching it from SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes) and OBCs (Other backward Classes). Does Maharashtra want the same,” he asked. Both Karnataka and Telangana have Congress-led governments.

Mhatre, a two-time MLA from Belapur, is contesting against Sandeep Naik, son of Navi Mumbai strongman and BJP leader Ganesh Naik, from the NCP (SP) and Vijay Nahata, a Shiv Sena leader who is in the fray as an independent. Praising Mhatre’s work in Belapur, Nadda said, “These elections are not about Manda Mhatre winning or our government coming to power but about taking Maharashtra ahead. Maharashtra wants Mahayuti because of the work culture of Mahayuti and NDA under Narendra Modi.”

The Mahayuti government under Eknath Shinde had accomplished whatever they had promised and more, Nadda claimed, asking, “Has the Congress ever given a report card of its work? Has Sharad Pawar? All they have done is divide and rule.”

He said the Mahayuti’s development plans were not based on caste or corruption and Maharashtra had an important role to play in the country’s economy, which was progressing well under Modi. “The $5-trillion economy planned for the country includes $1 trillion from Maharashtra. Hence, it is important that people choose the right government,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader also castigated Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for sacrificing ideology for the sake of power.

“Place your hand on your heart and say Balasaheb (Thackeray) hadn’t said that he will never compromise with the Congress. Now, you are sitting in the lap of that same Congress. The real Shiv Sena is here with Eknath Shinde. I feel pity for Uddhav,” he said. “You have sacrificed Hindutva for the sake of power. People will never forgive you.”

Shinde too attacked Thackeray over his chief ministerial record and warned the latter not to take him lightly.

“Don’t take me lightly. You saw what I did in 2022 when you did so. I threw your government out as this government should have been formed in the first place. I am not scared of threats of jail. I will go to the people,” he said.

Shinde also declared support for Mhatre despite Nahata, a Shiv Sena leader, being in the fray as an independent. Addressing Shiv Sena’s Belapur chief Kishore Patkar during his speech, Shinde said, “Make it clear to all that there should be no misconception of our support and no claims for any backdoor support to Nahata or anyone else. We are firmly standing with my ladki bahin (beloved sister).”

An overwhelmed Mhatre erupted in tears at the chief minister’s assurance.