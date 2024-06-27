 Rahul Gandhi, Pawar may participate in Pandharpur Wari | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi, Pawar may participate in Pandharpur Wari

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Newly elected leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra next month, where he is expected to join the Pandharpur Wari, an annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Vithal in Solapur district

Mumbai: Newly elected leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra next month, where he is expected to join the Pandharpur Wari, an annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Vithal in Solapur district. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is also anticipated to participate in the Wari procession of the Warkari sect. The two leaders may participate separately or together.

HT Image
HT Image

Lakhs of Warkari devotees embark on a 21-day foot journey to Pandharpur for this pilgrimage. The Warkari sect has a significant following in rural Maharashtra. After a party review meeting in New Delhi, senior state leaders invited Gandhi to join the Wari, and he agreed, according to Congress insiders. Detailed plans are yet to be finalised.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Pawar has also decided to join the Wari, likely in the Pune district. It remains unclear if the two INDIA coalition leaders will participate together or separately.

The Warkari movement, rooted in the Bhakti tradition, has a vast following in Maharashtra, tracing back to the 17th-century saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu near Pune. Annually, lakhs of Warkari devotees walk to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur from Alandi and Dehu ahead of Ashadi Ekadashi. The pilgrimage attracts people from all social strata, regardless of caste or religion.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Rahul Gandhi, Pawar may participate in Pandharpur Wari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On