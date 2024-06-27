Rahul Gandhi, Pawar may participate in Pandharpur Wari

Mumbai: Newly elected leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra next month, where he is expected to join the Pandharpur Wari, an annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Vithal in Solapur district. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is also anticipated to participate in the Wari procession of the Warkari sect. The two leaders may participate separately or together. HT Image

Lakhs of Warkari devotees embark on a 21-day foot journey to Pandharpur for this pilgrimage. The Warkari sect has a significant following in rural Maharashtra. After a party review meeting in New Delhi, senior state leaders invited Gandhi to join the Wari, and he agreed, according to Congress insiders. Detailed plans are yet to be finalised.

Pawar has also decided to join the Wari, likely in the Pune district. It remains unclear if the two INDIA coalition leaders will participate together or separately.

The Warkari movement, rooted in the Bhakti tradition, has a vast following in Maharashtra, tracing back to the 17th-century saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu near Pune. Annually, lakhs of Warkari devotees walk to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur from Alandi and Dehu ahead of Ashadi Ekadashi. The pilgrimage attracts people from all social strata, regardless of caste or religion.