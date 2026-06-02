MUMBAI: A rail fracture during the morning peak hours on Monday disrupted suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR), causing delays, diversions and widespread confusion among commuters travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). While railway engineers restored the damaged track within 25 minutes, the ripple effect of the disruption continued well into the afternoon, leaving passengers grappling with altered train routes and inadequate information. Rail fracture near Mumbra throws Central Railway services off track, commuters left stranded and confused

The disruption began after a rail fracture was detected on the Up Slow line (towards CSMT) between Mumbra and Kalwa stations during the morning rush hour. According to CR officials, train operations were affected between 7.24 am and 7.49 am while emergency repair work was carried out.

“There was an issue with the welding of the track that had to be rectified. When we got to know this, two trains were allowed to pass at a slow speed after which a caution order was imposed, with trains running at less than 20-30 kmph,” said a CR official.

Even as train movement continued under speed restrictions, railway engineers and maintenance staff worked on repairing and replacing the damaged section of the track. Sources said that because the incident occurred during peak hours, railway authorities diverted several services from the Slow corridor to the Fast line in an attempt to minimise delays.

However, the operational changes triggered confusion among commuters, many of whom were unaware that their trains had been diverted. Passenger groups criticised the railways for failing to adequately communicate route changes through station announcements and onboard information systems.

“These technical failures are only making the commute difficult for commuters. Many are resuming work after vacation and such failures will lead to delays in reaching offices. With monsoon around the corner, the rail authorities should do something to improve train punctuality,” said Siddesh Desai, member of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

The impact of the morning disruption lingered through the afternoon. Fast local trains on the Up line towards CSMT continued to be diverted via the Slow corridor, creating uncertainty among passengers travelling to stations south of Dadar.

At around 1.30 pm, a fast local train reportedly arrived at Dadar on the Slow line before proceeding towards CSMT. Sources said the service skipped Parel, Currey Road and Chinchpokli stations, halting next at Byculla, leaving several commuters stranded.

In one particularly alarming incident, after a local train came to a halt between Chinchpokli and Byculla stations, some passengers reportedly disembarked and began walking along the railway tracks.

“I boarded a train from the slow-line platform at Dadar to go to Currey Road, but it never stopped there. There was no prior announcement. When the train halted between Chinchpokli and Byculla, I had no option but to jump from the train and walk the tracks,” said commuter Anmol Shinde.

Railway sources said several passengers who had boarded trains from Slow-line platforms were unaware that their services had been diverted. There were also instances of commuters attempting to alight when trains slowed down between stations, raising safety concerns.

At around 2.10 pm, the guard of a fast local train arriving on Platform 2 at Byculla announced that the service would continue its onward journey as a slow local. Subsequently, nearly four fast services were routed through the Slow corridor, providing some relief to passengers travelling to Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations.

Commuters complained that announcements at stations were either inadequate or unclear, making it difficult to determine whether arriving services were operating as Fast or Slow locals. Passenger associations said that while operational changes may be unavoidable during technical failures or safety-related emergencies, timely and effective communication remains a major challenge for the railway administration.

Apart from the morning rail fracture, railway authorities also undertook a distressing block later in the day after the gap between rail tracks increased due to rising temperatures, adding to operational challenges on the network.