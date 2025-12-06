MUMBAI: The Union railway ministry has formally taken over the long-pending Pune–Nashik semi high-speed railway project and approved a new alignment that diverts the line through Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district (Ahmednagar), instead of Sangamner. The announcement, made in Parliament by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has sparked sharp opposition in Sangamner, where local political leaders have called for a public agitation to restore the original route. Railway ministry alters Pune–Nashik corridor route via Shirdi, triggering political storm in Sangamner

The project has been in the works for over five years, initially led by the Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail), which was appointed in 2021 to execute the 236-km line designed for trains running up to 200 kmph. The project cost was then estimated at ₹16,039 crore.

Why the route was changed

Explaining the decision in Parliament, Vaishnaw said the earlier alignment, as proposed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), passed through Narayangaon, where the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) is located. The GMRT, installed by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, is an internationally significant scientific facility used by researchers from over 31 countries.

According to the minister, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Science and Technology raised strong objections, warning that the railway line could create electromagnetic interference harmful to GMRT’s operations. “As such, this alignment was not found acceptable,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that after consultations with the state government and elected representatives, the Centre approved the new Shirdi alignment, which he said has “very little time difference” compared to the original route and will also offer better connectivity to the Chakan industrial area.

Sangamner leaders call it a fight for the region’s future

On Friday, Satyajeet Tambe, Sangamner-based MLC and a prominent local leader, demanded a reversal of the decision and urged residents to launch a public movement to protect the region’s long-term interests.

“As a Sangamnerkar, I am fighting for the next 100 years of this region’s growth. This is not a political fight, but a battle for our development, our future and our rightful share,” Tambe said.

He insisted that the Centre must retain the earlier alignment through Pune–Chakan–Narayangaon–Sangamner–Sinnar–Nashik, arguing that the new Shirdi route deprives Sangamner of critical connectivity.

The confrontation has reignited a long-standing political rivalry in Ahilyanagar district between the Thorat family of Sangamner and the Vikhe Patil family of Shirdi.

Tambe is the nephew of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and is considered an aspirant for the Sangamner Assembly seat in the next election. The current MLA, Amol Khatal of the Shiv Sena, is seen as close to the Vikhe Patil family, making it politically delicate for him to oppose a route that benefits Shirdi, even as Sangamner voters demand the project pass through their city.

When the railways first raised the GMRT objection last year, Maharail proposed constructing a deep underground tunnel beneath the observatory zone to avoid any radio-frequency disturbance. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also strongly pursued the case for retaining the original alignment.

However, the Centre has now fully taken over the project from Maharail. “Now the railway ministry is going to execute the Pune–Nashik semi high-speed railway project,” a Maharail official confirmed.