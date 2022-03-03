Railways help booths at CSMIA to assist students arriving from Ukraine in travelling

MUMBAI: In order to facilitate movement of students arriving from Ukraine in Mumbai, the railways will set up help booths at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The help booths will provide assistance to students wanting to travel by train to other cities from Mumbai. Senior railway officials of both Central and Western Railway will be deployed at the airport to help the students.

While the students arriving from Mumbai by flights are provided free tickets, the railways are contemplating and finalising the provision of providing free rail journeys to the students.

“The booths will be set up for assistance of the students arriving in Mumbai and if they want to travel within Maharashtra or across the country onboard Indian Railways,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Senior railway officials said that providing free transport by trains to the passengers is under consideration, “Discussions are going on to provide free transport to students arriving from Ukraine as many students are not residents of Mumbai. A decision will be taken soon that will pan India,” said a senior railway official who did not want to be named.

Two flights with students from Ukraine have arrived in Mumbai. Another flight is expected to arrive on Wednesday late evening.

The CSMIA along with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Airport Health Organization (AHO) has taken measures to facilitate transit of the passengers arriving from Ukraine.

The arriving passengers are being segregated State wise as per state government representatives have arrived in the city to receive the students.