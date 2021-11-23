Railways links UTS with CoWIN to enable commuters to book tickets from mobiles

Fully vaccinated passengers will be able to book local train tickets and passes from Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) from Wednesday as the railways has linked the mobile application with CoWIN app.

Passengers who have a universal pass issued against their fully vaccination status will be able to book tickets and suburban railway passes from UTS app. The universal pass can be obtained through the special desks set up at the suburban railway stations or on http://epassmsdma.mahait.org/

“Railways have enabled the UTS mobile app to be tweaked for the issuance of the tickets and passes to those holding the universal pass of the Maharashtra government. This will allow fully vaccinated train commuters to book tickets from their phones,” said Anil Kumar Lahori, general manager, Central Railway.

Only fully vaccinated passengers, after a completion of a period of 14 days following their second dose, are allowed to travel by local trains on Central and Western Railways. Commuters need to obtain the universal pass issued to fully vaccinated citizens.

Train services were suspended for the general public on April 15 after the second Covid-19 wave hit Mumbai and other parts of the state. The services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15.