MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s presence at the wedding reception of Shounak Patankar, nephew of Rashmi Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray’s wife), on Sunday, has reignited speculation about the estranged Thackeray cousins possibly joining forces as political allies. The reception, held at Taj Lands End in Bandra West, was attended by several prominent figures, adding fuel to the rumours. Raj Thackeray’s appearance at family wedding sparks talks of reconciliation with Uddhav

There is growing chatter within both the MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT) about the possibility of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray burying their differences and forming a poll pact ahead of the upcoming statewide civic elections, including in BMC. Grassroots workers from both parties have been vocal about the need for reconciliation, particularly in light of the parties’ dismal performance in the recent state assembly elections. Many believe that a Thackeray reunion could help consolidate Marathi votes, seen as crucial in the civic polls.

According to sources, Raj’s visit to the wedding is viewed as an acceptance of an olive branch extended by Uddhav.

Sridhar Patankar, Shounak’s father, confirmed to HT that Raj Thackeray was invited and he attended to bless his son. “Please don’t read too much into Rajsaheb’s visit. He came out of love and family ties,” said Sridhar Patankar. He added that Raj and Uddhav arrived at different times and did not cross paths. “However, many of our relatives managed to meet both of them,” he noted.

Sources revealed that Raj Thackeray met Rashmi Thackeray and her mother during the event. Aaditya Thackeray, however, did not meet Raj as he had left for lunch, sources added.

Shounak Patankar married Eshana Raut, daughter of Neeta and Subodh Raut. The Patankar family, previously based in Dombivli, has since moved to Bandra East, closer to Matoshree—the official residence of the Thackeray family.

Some political observers argue that the rivalry between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has split the Marathi vote base, to the detriment of both parties. They suggest that a partnership would better serve the Marathi community’s interests.

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray parted ways in 2006 due to internal differences, leading to Raj forming the MNS. Over the years, the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (now Shiv Sena (UBT)) has often accused the MNS of being a “vote cutter.” This antagonism was evident during the assembly elections of November 2024.

Sources within the MNS indicate that Raj’s estrangement from Uddhav remains a sore point. Past attempts at reconciliation, including one during a previous civic poll, failed to materialise into a sustained partnership. Raj has also expressed frustration over the Shiv Sena’s alleged poaching of six MNS corporators at a time when his son was unwell.

In the 2019 elections, the MNS refrained from fielding a candidate against Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli seat as a mark of respect for the Thackeray clan’s electoral debut. However, in the 2024 assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Mahesh Sawant against Raj’s son Amit Thackeray during his political debut in Mahim, further straining relations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut downplayed the significance of Raj’s attendance at the wedding reception, confirming that the two leaders did not even meet.

Both the Sena (UBT) and the MNS suffered their worst-ever performances in the recent state assembly elections. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to secure only 20 seats, the MNS failed to win any, underscoring the challenges faced by both parties in their current fragmented state.