Raj Thackeray visits Uddhav on birthday amid Sena-MNS alliance buzz

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s Bandra residence to greet him on his 65th birthday on Sunday, in what is seen as a step forward in alliance between the two parties led by the estranged brothers ahead of the local body polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray with MNS chief Raj Thackeray during the former's birthday celebration in Mumbai on Sunday. (@ShivSenaUBT_)

Raj Thackeray visited his cousin Uddhav while the key second rung leaders from the two parties were present at Matoshree. This is the first birthday visit by Raj to Matoshree after he formed MNS in March 2006 by splitting away from Shiv Sena founded by his uncle Bal Thackeray.

The cousins had addressed a joint rally on July 5 at Worli in Mumbai to oppose the alleged imposition of Hindi in schools by the state government. During the joint rally which happened after 19 years, Uddhav said that they had come together to stay together, while Raj said that the Marathi people would want to fulfil the dream of the late Bal Thackeray. Raj Thackeray, however, later said that the political reconciliation would be decided later and would be formally announced if it happens.

Uddhav Thackeray said that he was happy that Raj Thacekeray visited him.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that the meeting of two brothers is an indication of an alliance formation. “The discussion of the alliance does not take place publicly, but they need to happen seriously and secretly. This is an indicator of what is expected to happen in future and what was dreamt by Marathi Manoos. This is an auspicious day for us. Maharashtra was divided for the last two decades and has come together now. The meeting has created rejoice, it is inspirational and has created new hopes. It also indicates that the alliance is being made,” he said.