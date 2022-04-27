Ranas used underworld money to create 1992 riots-like situation: Raut
Mumbai A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, a known accomplice of Dawood Ibrahim, Raut said that the funds were used to create an atmosphere similar to 1992, when communal riots rocked the city.
Lakdawala, who died at Arthur Road jail in September 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.
“Just like the 1992 riots, the attempts to disturb communal harmony in Maharashtra have an underworld connection. The police and government can see that the developments over the last 15 days, including the Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers, were raked to create an atmosphere just like it was before the 1992-93 riots,” Raut said.
The Sena MP, who faced action from the ED, questioned the central investigating agency for not probing the transaction of ₹80 lakh. “If Lakdawala laundered ₹200 crore, then the Rana couple was a sure beneficiary,” he added.
He further said, “If ₹80 lakh was deposited from Lakdawala’s account into Navneet’s, why was it not investigated? My question is to the ED. For ₹20 lakh- ₹25 lakh, you put our ministers behind bars, you attach our properties. Then for Lakdawala, who was in your custody in a ₹200-crore money laundering case, you called all those who had financial dealings with him— so why did the Rana couple escape from this inquiry?”
Targeting the BJP, Raut said that he would write to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla about her alleged links with the underworld. “I will write to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla as well and inform him about this. No political party should side with people who want to destabilise the nation and divide the country in the name of religion,” he said.
Taking on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut asked why the leader of the opposition was quiet on the issue. “Why is Devendra Fadnavis quiet on this? He did not speak after the Mumbai commissioner put out the video dismissing their allegations of ill-treatment. In fact, the BJP should demand an ED inquiry on this,” he said.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the competent authority would look into the merits of the allegations. “We are not the authority to ascertain if any allegations are correct or not. Sanjay Raut has levelled allegations, I think the competent authority will look into it,” said Patil.
Elaborate security arrangements in UP for Alvida prayers on Friday
Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques and Eidgah all across Uttar Pradesh for 'Alvida ki Namaz' (prayers on last Friday of Ramzan month) to be offered on April 29. The 'Alvida' prayers will be offered at an estimated 31151 places including mosques and Eidgah, police officials said. A police official said there were around 20000 mosques and over 8000 Eidgah across the state.
At 1,367, Delhi sees another spike in new Covid-19 cases; 1 death
Delhi's case positivity rate has maintained a declining trend, going further down to 4.50 per cent in the last 24 hours from 4.64 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, the positivity rate was as high as 6.42 per cent.
CCTV footage shows Rana had water in lock-up, used washroom: Senior cop
Mumbai A senior police officer denied Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana's allegations of ill-treatment at Santacruz police station and countered her claims by saying that CCTV footage of Santacruz station shows otherwise. An IPS officer, who is privy to the matter, said, “The police are yet to make the Santacruz station footage public. They have not done it yet as the complaint was initially regarding the Khar police station.”
Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari
A day after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts have locked horns with the state government seeking cancellation of the FIR. The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Didar Singh, also district president of patwari union, and nambardar Talwinder Singh for taking ₹10,000 bribe for mutation of property in Malerkotla district.
Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state. Yogi's new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022.
