Ranchi sailor held hostage for 10 lakh, burnt alive in Palghar forest

An Indian Navy’s leading seaman, from Daltonganj, Jharkhand, was allegedly kidnapped from Chennai and held captive for three days. He was then brought to Vaiji-Vejalpada jungle in Gholwad, Palghar by three unidentified men who burnt him alive, after he refused to pay them ₹10 lakh.

The locals found the victim Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, lying, and reported to the Gholwad police. He was admitted at Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, on Friday night.

Indian Navy in its statement has confirmed that Suraj Kumar Dubey, L/S, age 26 years of INS Agrani, Coimbatore,Tamil Nadu was on leave from the unit and was found with 90% burns in Palghar on 5th February. He was brought to INHS Asvini and declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at Palghar police station and the SP, Palghar is investigating the matter.

Sarjerao Kumbhar, the assistant police inspector said, “The victim was called to Chennai on January 31, and then held captive for three days and later brought to the Gholwad jungle. He was burnt alive at gun-point for refusing their demand of ₹10 lakh ransom. Locals alerted us and we admitted to Cottage Hospital, Dahanu. He was later shifted to Sion hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Before his death, he narrated the incident.”

“We have registered a case under sections of 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 392(robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, against unknown persons. We are investigating further,” said Kumbhar.

He further added, “We are also going through the CCTV footage from nearby areas and also checking the call record, to get clues in the murder case. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.”