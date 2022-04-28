Raut seeks ED probe into Rana’s ‘underworld’ links
- Lakdawala, who died at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in September 2021, had connection with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s ‘D gang’, Raut claimed.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that jailed Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in ₹200-crore money laundering case, asking when the central agency would probe this aspect.
“Navneet Rana recvd a LOAN of ₹80 lacs frm Yusuf Lakdawala who died in Jail rcntly. The same Lakdawala ws arrestd by @dir_ed in a money laundrng case & hs links wth D gang. My questn is- Has ED investigatd ths mattr? Ths is a questn of nationl security!” Raut tweeted late on Tuesday.
“The police and government can see that developments over the last 15 days, including the Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers, were raked to create an atmosphere just like before the 1992-93 riots,” he said. “Underworld connection... Yusuf’s illegal money is now in Rana’s account. When will ED serve tea to Rana? Why is the D-Gang being saved? Why is the BJP quiet?”
BJP leader Mohit Kamboj tweeted Lakdawala’s purported photographs with late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others.
“We are not the authority to ascertain if any allegations are correct...,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Judge who gave bail to Mishra recuses himself
An Allahabad high court judge on Wednesday recused Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had earlier granted bail to Ashish from a bench hearing the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had earlier granted bail to Ashish, recused himself from hearing it again after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail order on April 18.
Seers protest demolition of Alwar temple
Bharatiya Janata Party workers, saints and their followers on Wednesday took out an 'aakrosh' rally in Rajgarh town of Alwar district, demanding that the temples razed as part of a demolition drive earlier this month be rebuilt immediately. On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.
This tree has such a bad timing. Gulmohar arrives earlier. Only now one realises the existence of so many gulmohars in our midst. The early flowers spring up in late April. The lanes here are generously sprinkled with these trees. The batsman, Bhavya, is standing right under a deep red gulmohar. Each flower has five petals, one of them is white with streaks of red. A noteworthy gulmohar also towers in upscale Nizamuddin East.
Govt to build new factory complex at Jhandewalan
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the government will build a new factory complex at Jhandewalan to attract industries as part of its annual budget 2022-23. Sisodia held a meeting with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on Wednesday to review five projects announced in this year's budget, which has been titled the “Rozgar (employment) Budget”.
Charge sheet issued against 2 nurses, AIIMS tells Delhi HC
The All India Institute of Medical Science on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued a charge sheet against two members of the nurses' union, one of whom has been suspended. Show cause notices were sent by the hospital to four members of the nursing staff for disruption of services and misbehaviour with duty doctors, and on Monday, Harish Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”. The matter would be heard on July 29.
