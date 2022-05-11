Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public.
Raut also alleged that Yuvak Pratisthan, an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, received lakhs of rupees in donations from a stock broking firm, which was under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.
“The people who speak of ending corruption hold the reins of corruption. These people started it, but now we will take it forward. Daily, such cases will be disclosed. It is not only Somaiya, I have details of the financial misdeeds by 28 prominent BJP leaders,” he said.
In its reaction, BJP said Raut’s allegations must not be taken seriously as he did not show any proof.
“Raut, the Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson, who is in Sena, has challenged BJP saying he will expose cases of 28 BJP leaders. He is free to do it. We are ready to face any inquiry. But the real question is how serious all these allegations are in the absence of evidence... There is no need to take Raut seriously,” Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.
Raut said Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations. “Somaiya had demanded a probe on Motilal Oswal in the ₹5,600 crore NSEL scam. Later, donations from Motilal Oswal worth several lakhs of rupees were given [to Yuvak Pratisthan]. Two cheque transactions have come to the fore.”
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Somaiya said, “I will not be surprised if someday he [Raut] wakes up and says [chief minister] Uddhav Thackeray’s scam [involving] 19 bungalows was executed by Kirit Somaiya. The ₹5,600 crore NSEL scam was unearthed by me; the action we see today came after my PIL in the Bombay high court in 2013. He said he had complained to the charity commissioner, and we are ready for it. He is not giving out any new information; all this information is available on the website; we have declared everything in our financial statements.”
On Tuesday, Raut said Somaiya “extorted” crores of rupees as donations from companies under the scanner of the Central investigating agencies. The Sena leader said Yuvak Pratisthan received “suspicious” donations, and complaints had been filed with the charity commissioner and the Mumbai police requesting them to probe 172 such “donations” to the NGO.
Later, Somaiya tweeted, “We have filed all returns with charity commissioner and income tax for Yuvak Pratisthan. We have not indulged in any corrupt, non-transparent transactions. Assessment are upto the mark. We will reply to the charity commissioner if asked for clarification.”
-
Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police Mukul Goel from hGoel'spost over “inaction”. Goel has been made the director general Civil Defence now. According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP's post due to disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force.
-
Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar
A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. Emerging from the meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader announced that the chief minister had assured him that he will convene an-all party meeting at the earliest to hold a caste-based census in the state.
-
BJP, Cong to give 27% tickets to OBCs after SC rejects quota in MP local polls
A day after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh state election commission to conduct local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Congress on Wednesday decided to give 27% tickets to OBC candidates in local body polls. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify local body polls in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without the OBC quota.
-
KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages. Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh.
-
Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra. “On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics