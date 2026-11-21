Mumbai: Teachers in Maharashtra are allegedly buying ready-made research papers to become eligible for higher pay scales. Advertisements offering such papers have been circulating in teachers’ WhatsApp groups, raising concerns about malpractice in the education system, HT has learnt. The provider offers papers of at least 40 pages. A ready-made paper on general topics, such as the education system, costs around ₹500, while one prepared on a specific topic chosen by the teacher costs ₹800 or more. (Pic for representation/Getty Images/iStockphoto) more

Teachers who complete 12 years of service are eligible for the Senior pay scale, while those who complete 24 years are eligible for the Selection pay scale. However, to receive the benefit, they must undergo prescribed training and submit a research paper to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) within 40 days of completing the training.

The research paper is expected to focus on an educational issue at the teacher’s school or in the surrounding area. Teachers are required to identify a problem, conduct surveys and fieldwork, and suggest possible solutions. The research paper carries 50 marks, which are important for qualifying for the higher pay scale.

However, instead of conducting the research themselves, some teachers are allegedly purchasing ready-made papers from individuals advertising the service in WhatsApp groups.

“Teachers, save your valuable time. Do not waste time preparing research papers. Get ready-made research papers for senior and selection categories at reasonable prices,” reads one such advertisement seen by HT.

The provider offers papers of at least 40 pages. A ready-made paper on general topics, such as the education system, costs around ₹500, while one prepared on a specific topic chosen by the teacher costs ₹800 or more. Buyers are asked to share details such as their name, school, village and trainee number. The PDF is reportedly delivered to their email within two hours of payment.

“The market for such papers has grown this year, with artificial intelligence (AI) making the process easier. Last year, similar papers reportedly cost around ₹1,000. Providers can now prepare papers based on a teacher’s subject, school and local issues using AI, bringing down the prices,” said a teacher from Mumbai, requesting anonymity.

The practice is not new. The requirement to undergo training and submit research papers for higher pay scales was introduced around three years ago. Education department officials said complaints about such practices had surfaced over the past two years.

“Last year, several research papers were found to have similar topics, details and even names,” an education department official said.

The official added that the purpose of the exercise is to encourage teachers to study classroom-related problems, conduct educational experiments and find solutions through research.

Mangesh Joshi, director of SCERT, said the council had not received any formal complaints about the sale or purchase of research papers. “Since these research papers have to be handwritten, we cannot use software to check for plagiarism. We have instructed our instructors to thoroughly scrutinise the papers. We also appeal to individuals and organisations to come forward and file complaints about such malpractices,” he said.