Recently-installed LED lights in Kalyan, Dombivli not functioning, complain motorists

Motorists in Kalyan and Dombivli have raised concerns over the non-functioning of the recently-installed LED streetlights in several parts of the city. As per the motorist, the streetlights are not working most of the time. They complain that either some are completely off or are blinking.

“These lights that are blinking make it difficult to ride. It will also lead to accidents during night hours, especially among senior citizens who ride a bike. The civic body should fix these lights with immediate effect to avoid accidents,” said Rahul Singh, 45, a motorist who takes the Shubhash Chowk bridge connecting Waldhuni in Kalyan (W).

These LED lights were installed by the Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) under the smart city project a month ago in several parts of the city, replacing the old street lights in the city.

The SKDCL has plans to install 27,500 such lights in KDMC limits, out of which 10,500 have been installed in several areas. As per the SKDCL, the work of installing the LED lights is supposed to be finished in another three to four months.

“In case any of the lights are not functioning, they will be repaired within a day or two. The company that has taken up the work will maintain the lights for five years. The work of installing the lights is under progress,” said Prashant Bhagat, general manager, IT, SKDCL.