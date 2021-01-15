Register FIR against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, seeks petition
A right to information (RTI) activist has moved the Bombay high court seeking registration of first information report (FIR) against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde for cheating the electoral process. The petition has claimed that as Munde did not disclose details of his two children in form 26 of his election affidavit, hence an FIR should be registered against him under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.
The petition filed by Hemant Patil, a resident of Pune, who is also an RTI activist has stated that Munde, in his affidavit filed before the election commission for the 2019 general assembly election, had mentioned that he had only two daughters. The petition states that Munde has admitted on a social media site that apart from his wife and two daughters, he has a relationship with another lady since 2003 and had two children - a daughter and son from her. This fact, the petition states, had not been disclosed by Munde in his election affidavit.
The petition states that Munde intentionally did not disclose the facts about this, and thus committed an offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Patil has claimed that after the fraud came to light, he had tried to lodge a complaint with the concerned police station at Parali and the superintendent of police at Beed, but they refused to take cognisance. Patil has averred that even the Directorate General of Police and the Chief Election Commissioner also failed to take appropriate action against Munde and hence the petition.
The petition has prayed for directions to the concerned authorities to register an FIR against Munde for concealing and furnishing false information in form 26 of the election affidavit thus committing an electoral offence. The petition has also sought inquiry and investigation into his complaints. The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.
