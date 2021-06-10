Registrations for MH-CET begin even as state yet to finalise criterion for Class 12 marks

Even as the state government is yet to finalise the criterion for deciding Class 12 marks for state board students, the state common entrance test (CET) cell has started registrations for all upcoming entrance exams for the 2021-22 academic year.

In a circular released on Tuesday, CET cell invited all eligible Class 12 students to start online registration and confirmation of application forms along with the required fee starting June 8 and the process will be on till July 7. Forms will also be accepted with a late fee of ₹500 between July 8 and 15.

“MH-CET entrance exams for admission to professional courses including engineering/technology, pharmacy and agricultural education for the 2021-22 academic year will be held across various centres in Mumbai and across Maharashtra,” states the circular signed by CET cell commissioner CD Joshi. It further states that the online registration schedule and information brochure for the exam has been made available on the official website, https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. “Payment for the exams will only be accepted in the online mode,” the circular said.

Earlier this month, both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced their decision to scrap their respective Class 12 exams keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind. In the same week, Maharashtra government announced the decision to cancel Class 12 exams on similar grounds. Each education board is charting formula/criteria to derive Class 12 marks in order for students to apply for undergraduate admissions.

“We are yet to finalise dates for the various exams. For the time being, registrations have commenced to give ample time to applicants to complete the first step of the admissions process,” said an official from state CET cell.