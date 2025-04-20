Rejected by girlfriend, 21-year-old attacks her family

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man, enraged after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal, went on to attack her family members on Saturday. He was booked by the RCF police for attempt to murder and house trespassing. Police said his girlfriend rejected him after learning he had a criminal past. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Vishal Bhagat, and his girlfriend lived in the same building in Vashi Naka in Chembur. “The two had a brief affair and were seeing each other. She rejected his proposal after knowing he had criminal cases against him. Her family had also cautioned her against marrying him. This made him angry,” said senior police inspector Rajesh Kumar Gate.

Bhagat had been booked in the past for molestation and theft by the RCF police in the past and has a criminal record dating back to 2017. He was externed from the jurisdiction in September 2022, an officer said.

“Around 3am on Saturday, he jumped into the woman’s house through the kitchen window, armed with a knife. He wanted to attack her family as he suspected they had a role in his girlfriend’s decision,” the officer said. He then began stabbing his girlfriend, her mother, elder sister, and brother-in-law. Her brother-in-law eventually overpowered the accused, Gate said. The victims as well as the accused suffered several injuries but are out of danger and receiving treatment at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, he added.

Bhagat was booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (criminal intimidation), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Bhagat is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital under police bandobast,” Gate said.