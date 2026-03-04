Relief for Munde as Lokayukta refuses probe into irregularities

MUMBAI: NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde has received a major reprieve, with Lokayukta VM Kanade declining to investigate complaints of alleged financial irregularities in the procurement of agricultural inputs and equipment supplies, and misuse of his official position during his stint as agriculture minister. The complaints had been filed by social activist Anjali Damania. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde (HT Photo)

In his order dated February 18, the Lokayukta observed that the matter had already been dismissed by the Bombay High Court, whose ruling is binding, leaving no scope to reopen the case or order a fresh investigation.

The Lokayukta also refused to pursue the “office of profit’ complaint against Munde, saying he has no jurisdiction to order an investigation on those grounds.

He further said the allegations of domestic violence by his second wife Karuna can be pursued by filing a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

On February 11, 2025, Damania had made a series of allegations against Munde, who a month later stepped down as food and civil supplies minister for his close ties to the main accused in the killing of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024.

Damania had sought Munde’s his resignation until an investigation against him was complete, in the case filed by her. Damania had alleged that Munde, during his tenure as agriculture minister, had committed financial irregularities in the procurement of nano urea, nano DAP, battery sprayers, metaldehyde pesticide and cotton bags. She also accused him of misappropriating funds amounting to ₹200 crore.

However, the Lokayukta in his order said, the complaint was not maintainable and was therefore closed. “The issues which have been raised before me have already been raised by the petitioners before the high court, and all these issues regarding the tender process and its implementation and validity of the government resolutions dated October 23, 2023, and March 12, 2024, have been upheld and the contentions of the petitioners have been dismissed in its totality,” the Lokayukta noted in the order.

He pointed out that the high court’s order had not been challenged before the Supreme Court and was therefore binding on him.

The Lokayukta also refused to pursue the “office of profit” complaint against Munde, saying he has no jurisdiction to order an investigation in the case. Damania had pointed out that Munde, although appointed as state agriculture minister, had remained a director and shareholder in two companies along with his wife Rajashri. Both companies dealt with fly ash and with Mahagenco, a government subsidiary, which she claimed amounted to misusing his official position.

“The Lokayukta has no jurisdiction to make any inquiry or investigation in respect of allegations of holding office of profit since such matters are solely within the jurisdiction of the President of India under Articles 102 and 103 of the Constitution,” stated the Lokayukta’s order responded.

“Even if Munde and his wife have held any position in the private company, such a position is purely private entities and there is no link with the government,” he added, giving a clean chit to the NCP leader, who was embroiled in several controversies during his tenure as a minister.

Reacting to the relief from the Lokayukta’s order, Munde urged his supporters to exercise restraint. “We are going through the process of seeking justice in our own way. Just because we have received justice, no one should try to belittle others. This is a time of conspiracies. Please remember that emotional and impulsive actions by many among us only give more strength to those who are plotting against us,” he said in a post on social media. “In the end, patience is the most important thing,” he added.