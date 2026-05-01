NAVI MUMBAI: A potential tragedy was averted at Kashid beach after two tourists from Dombivli were rescued from drowning at Kashid beach in Raigad district on Wednesday after police and lifeguards deployed a recently introduced remote-controlled rescue buoy, officials said. Remote-controlled buoy helps save 2 drowning tourists at Kashid beach

Furkan Shaikh, 28, and Kaif Shaikh, 22, had entered the sea for a swim when they were dragged into deeper waters and began struggling.

Police constable Rotkar and lifeguard Shivam Lad, who were on duty, noticed the incident and quickly deployed the remote-operated buoy, which is an automated lifesaving device designed to operate in challenging water environments without putting human rescuers at risk.

The device, which can be controlled remotely over distances of 1 to 2 km (extendable up to 8 km depending on operational requirements), allowed rescuers to reach the victims rapidly without entering hazardous waters themselves.

Officials from the Raigad District Disaster Management Authority said the buoy is part of a recent push to improve safety at popular beaches.

As part of the programme, the devices were distributed earlier this month to key locations such as Kashid, Nagaon and Harihareshwar, with Tuesday’s rescue among the first successful uses in an emergency.

The two tourists were later taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up and are reported to be stable.

Authorities said the timely intervention by the police and lifeguards, along with the use of modern rescue equipment, played a crucial role in preventing a tragedy and highlighted the importance of advanced safety infrastructure at high-footfall coastal destinations.