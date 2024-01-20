Removal of 566 trees for metro project and CST station makeover

MUMBAI: In a bid to pave the way for the Metro project and revamp Mumbai’s iconic CST station, the BMC finds itself in the midst of a heated debate over the removal of 566 trees. The BMC’s tree authority has issued a notice proposing the removal of 228 trees, with 181 slated for cutting and 47 set to be replanted for construction of exits and entrances of Metro 2B’s stations at areas like ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Nanavati hospital metro. HT Image

The SV Road area of Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra is set to lose 93 trees, with 67 marked for cutting and 26 for transplantation. In the CST station area, 86 trees will be cut, and 180 will be transplanted as part of the ongoing redevelopment and construction of a new building behind the terminus along P D Mello Road.

Activist Zoru Bhathena criticised the proposal sanctioned by the municipal commissioner, stating, “Most trees in Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme are more than 40 to 50 years old. Transplantation or removal of these trees is an eyewash, and one needs to save trees with projects designed to maximise tree preservation.” Bhathena expressed skepticism about the necessity of a new building in the CST area, highlighting a significant reduction in station crowds over the past decade.

Environmentalists D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti accused the BMC of lacking sensitivity in preserving Mumbai’s green cover. Stalin emphasized the need for compensatory afforestation, urging the BMC to plant three times more trees, ideally five years before commencing projects that involve tree removal, to mitigate environmental impact.