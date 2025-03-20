Rescheduled exam dates spark heat concern

MUMBAI: The state school education department’s decision to extend final examinations for Classes 1 to 9 till April 25 has sparked widespread concern among parents, teachers, and school management committees (SMCs). The rescheduled Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) timetable deviates from the usual practice of concluding exams by April 15, raising fears over student well-being due to soaring temperatures. MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 7: SSC students appear for exam in Goregaon, on March 7, 2017 in Mumbai, India. With over 3.8 lakh students in Mumbai division appearing for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams starting from today (Tuesday), the Maharashtra state education board which is on a high alert after five consecutive question paper leaks will be strict on latecomers. During SSC and HSC exams, students are expected to gather in the exam rooms by 10. 30 am and question papers are handed out at 10: 50 am, so that they get 10 minutes extra-time to read the paper. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

With over 70 lakh students in government and aided schools affected, many stakeholders have urged the state’s education minister to reconsider the new schedule. Parents and teachers argue that most rural schools lack basic infrastructure, including concrete rooftops and fans, making it difficult for students to endure the extreme heat during late April.

PAT exams, introduced last year for standardised assessment, include common question papers for subjects like English, Mathematics, and Marathi, prepared by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). While PAT exams are part of final assessments, the new timetable set by SCERT extends the exams from April 8 to 25, significantly altering the traditional academic calendar.

Teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar highlighted the increasing water scarcity in rural areas and the challenges posed by the extended academic year. “Summer days have begun, and water scarcity is worsening. Many Zilla Parishad schools operate without proper facilities, and now, with exams scheduled until April 25, students will struggle to cope with the heat,” he said.

Chaskar also pointed towards poor school infrastructure, stating that many schools in rural areas lack safe drinking water and adequate ventilation. “The roofs of Zilla Parishad schools and aided secondary schools are made of iron sheets. Many classrooms have no fans, and even in those that do, power outages are frequent. In some areas, schools have lost electricity due to unpaid bills, making classrooms unbearably hot,” he said.

The heatwave conditions in many districts have intensified concerns. Suryakant Wagh, a member of the SMC in Palghar district, pointed out that temperatures had already reached 39°C in mid-March and were expected to rise to 40-42°C in April. “Students won’t be able to tolerate afternoon exam sessions in such extreme heat. In most areas, schools usually operate in the morning, concluding by 1pm. But with this new circular, there is significant confusion among teachers and SMCs regarding school management,” Wagh explained.

Even city-based convent schools, which receive government aid, are affected by the revised schedule. Parents in urban areas have also raised concerns, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a circular addressing the matter.

Father Francis Swami, manager of St. Xavier’s High School, acknowledged the difficulties caused by the sudden change. “We are following the government’s schedule this year, but parents are troubled. Many had planned commitments based on the earlier exam schedule, which was set to end between April 10 and 12,” he said.

For many parents, the last-minute change has created logistical issues, particularly concerning school transportation. A parent from a South Mumbai school expressed frustration, saying, “The government should announce such decisions before the academic year starts. A last-minute change affects us in many ways. The biggest problem is school transportation. Most bus services are unwilling to extend their contracts, forcing us to negotiate extra charges. The heat is another major concern.”

Former spokesperson of the Maharashtra Principals’ Association, Mahendra Ganpule, criticised the lack of consultation in implementing the new schedule. “We are not opposing the exams or the common timetable, but the way it was implemented is wrong. Officials did not discuss this with stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and local authorities,” he said.

Vasant Kalpande, former education director, criticised the decision, emphasising that school principals should have the authority to determine schedules based on local conditions. “The Secondary Schools Code allows principals to decide the academic calendar, especially during summer, considering regional factors. The government’s move to enforce a uniform schedule undermines the rights of teachers and school administrators. There should have been a proper discussion before implementing such a decision,” he said.

On Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena also intervened, demanding a revision of the exam schedule. Yuva Sena leaders Pradeep Sawant and Rajan Kolambekar submitted a formal letter to deputy director Sandeep Sangave, urging the government to reconsider its decision in light of the challenges faced by students, teachers, and parents.