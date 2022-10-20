Residents blame MPCB for not finding the cause of toxic smell from drains

Dombivli Residents of Khambalpada in Dombivli’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area claim that even after two days there is no relief from the toxic smell released from the drains. They blamed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the local police for not being able to trace the actual cause of pollution in the vicinity.

“The toxic smell leads vomiting and suffocation among residents. They face such problem at least four times in a month. Despite visit by the officials and lodging complaints the smell refuses to go away. There is no detailed investigation,” said Kalu Komaskar, social activist and a resident of the area.

“The police has neither found the company releasing the effluents nor the source of the 15 chemical drums that were emptied in our residential premises. What is the point of raising the complaints?” he asked.

“One cannot stand on the road at Khambalpada as it stinks all the time. The toxic fumes are sometimes so bad that it enters our houses at night while we are asleep making it difficult for us. This has been the situation for past many years and nothing is being done about it,” said Sonam Singh, 35, another resident.

On Tuesday night, after the residents complained of toxic smell, the police and MPCB officials visited the locality and found 15 empty chemical drums at the spot. The police also registered a case against unknown person.

“We’ve been patrolling the area in the night for the last six months and one can notice that the pollution level has comparatively reduced. I personally visit the spot during night hours to check if there are any illegal activities going on. I have also asked the police to take strict action,” said Upendra Kulkarni, sub regional officer, Kalyan.

A police officer from Tilak Nagar police station said, “We are also checking the source of the chemical effluents and waiting for a lead. An investigation is being carried out by our team.”

Last year, the residents came on to the streets to protest against pollution.

