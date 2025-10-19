Residents demand TMC sports complex in Mumbra be restored

THANE: Days after the Thane Municipal Corporation allowed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to set up a private academy next to the Maulana Abul Kalaam Azad TMC Stadium in Mumbra, residents, opposing the move, have warned of protests.

Maulana Abul Kalaam Azad TMC Stadium, which opened in January 2017, is the only major open sports space available to over 10 lakh residents of Mumbra and Kausa, and has been in a state of severe neglect. At the time of its inauguration, the sports complex boasted a wide range of facilities, including a 400-meter, eight-lane synthetic athletic track, an athletic gallery, a four-court indoor badminton hall, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a yoga hall, carrom and chess facilities, and a sports library.

Residents said it remained in good condition for the first few months only. Since then, the complex has received little to no attention from TMC or elected representatives from the area. However, nearly all of these facilities are in poor condition today. The Olympic-sized swimming pool has remained closed for the past four years, while the tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts are dilapidated due to a complete lack of maintenance and are unusable. Some washrooms lack doors, and mould infestation covers the walls and ceilings.

Ahmed Chaugule, a resident, said, apart from some morning walkers, the sports complex sees virtually no community sports activity. Meanwhile, two private entities, one being MCA, are running cricket training programs within a boundaried space within the TMC complex exclusively for their own players. One of them alleged that when local sports groups tried booking the complex for tournaments, they were told it cost more than ₹1 lakh per day, something out of reach for most local youth and grassroots organisations—except those with political backing. “The TMC, along with our MLAs and corporators, are working to benefit private players who are exploiting the complex for financial gain. Mumbra-Kausa currently does not have a single functioning open space for sports. Despite several requests, the TMC has done nothing to maintain or revive the complex,” said Javed Khan, a member of the Sports Council of Mumbra-Kausa.

Instead of restoring and maintaining the existing stadium, the civic body allotted a nearby reserved plot, just 500 meters away from the complex, to the MCA to set up a private cricket academy. Residents are opposing this, as the plot is reserved as an open space. They have warned to proceed on a hunger strike and will file a public interest litigation if TMC and the state government fail to address their concerns. Khan questioned the TMC’s move. “If MCA is already running a private academy inside the complex, why are they being given additional land to set up another private cricket academy?” he asked.

Rashid Khan, President of the Mumbra-Kausa Sports Council, said, “ Mumbra has produced players like Mohammed Siraj and Kamran Khan, who trained on the very public grounds that are now being handed over to private academies. If these public spaces are no longer accessible to local youth, it will deprive them of sports opportunities and push them toward crime and drugs.” Rashid insisted that TMC should develop and maintain its own sports facilities and provide free access to residents. This is the only way to identify and nurture talent in cricket, football, and other sports, he added.

The upcoming academy is expected to feature modern facilities, including a gymnasium, swimming pool, dressing rooms, and a tennis court. It will also include a cricket ground modelled after Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Repeated calls and messages to Manish Joshi, Head of the TMC Estate Department, and Minal Palande from the TMC Sports Department went unanswered.