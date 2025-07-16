Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Revenue min promises action against debris dumping in dept-owned green areas

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:18 AM IST

BJP MLC Darekar demanded action against the encroachments in Ganpat Patil Nagar and dumping of illegal debris by builders along creek shores. “Revenue department lands are being illegally occupied, and officials have turned a blind eye,” he said. “What action is going to be taken?”

MUMBAI: Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said that Mumbai suburban collector Saurabh Katiyar would visit Ganpat Patil Nagar at Borivali and submit a report on it. The sprawling slum area is located in a vast stretch of mangroves that has been systematically encroached over the last few years by a mafia.

The district collector will visit Ganpat Patil Nagar within three days to take action, besides which a task force would be set up to address builders’ encroachments along Mumbai’s creek shores. (Hindustan Times)
The district collector will visit Ganpat Patil Nagar within three days to take action, besides which a task force would be set up to address builders’ encroachments along Mumbai’s creek shores. (Hindustan Times)

The issue of illegal dumping in environmentally sensitive areas was raised in the legislative council by MLCs Anil Parab, Pravin Darekar, Satej Patil and Manisha Kayande. BJP MLC Darekar demanded action against the encroachments in Ganpat Patil Nagar and dumping of illegal debris by builders along creek shores. “Revenue department lands are being illegally occupied, and officials have turned a blind eye,” he said. “What action is going to be taken?”

To this, Bawankule replied that the district collector would visit Ganpat Patil Nagar within three days to take action, besides which a task force would be set up to address builders’ encroachments along Mumbai’s creek shores. The revenue minister has asked Konkan divisional commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and Mumbai city collector Aanchal Goyal to initiate an immediate inquiry.

When the issue of dumping debris in the Ulhas and Waldhuni riverbeds in Thane district was raised, Bawankule replied that a certain satsang organisation had excavated soil from 10 hectares of land and illegally dumped it in the riverbeds, posing a flood risk. Following a visit by local corporators and the Mahendra Kalyankar committee on June 25, 2025, a case was filed, and three excavators were seized. “A fine of 10,16,17,141 has been imposed, to be recovered within one month, failing which strict action will follow,” the minister asserted. The government has also announced a criminal case against the organisation.

Congress MLC Satej Patil raised concerns about the responsibility for red line and blue line demarcation and asked, “Why hasn’t the water resources department surveyed the state’s 100 rivers and 5,000 to 6,000 km of riverbeds? What is the policy to curb encroachments?” Addressing this, Bawankule confirmed that to address all violations, red and blue line surveys for the state’s rivers and riverbeds would be conducted by the water resources and revenue departments, prioritising compliance with National Green Tribunal orders.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Revenue min promises action against debris dumping in dept-owned green areas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On