Revenue minister orders probe into irregularities in Kharghar housing projects

Mumbai: Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday ordered a detailed investigation into alleged illegal excavation of minor minerals and unauthorised construction at two residential projects in Kharghar -‘Godrej Properties’ and ‘Bhagwati Vihaan’. Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

“Those violating rules will not be spared under any circumstances,” Bawankule said during a meeting held at the Mantralaya, directing officials to submit a report within seven days.

The probe will be conducted jointly by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the revenue department, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the police, a press release issued by the revenue minister’s office said.

Mantralaya sources said the meeting was convened following complaints from BJP legislator Vikrant Patil about large-scale illegal excavation of minor minerals, unauthorised blasting, and unlawful construction activities in projects in sectors 5 and 10 of Cidco’s Kharghar node.

During the meeting, Patil alleged that extensive excavation work was being carried out in blatant violation of environmental norms and without obtaining necessary permissions, adversely affecting air quality in Kharghar and posing serious health risks for residents. The movement of heavy dumpers linked to construction projects had also resulted in the death of a young man in sector 5, the legislator claimed.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the revenue minister directed a joint investigation into the matter. The meeting was attended by the Raigad district collector, police officers and officials from Cidco, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Regional Transport Office (RTO), and MPCB.

HT reached out to Godrej Properties, which is constructing one of the two projects under the scanner, but did not receive any response from the company.