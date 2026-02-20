MUMBAI: Rajeshree Shirwadkar, who is set to take charge as the chairperson of the BMC’s education committee, has several plans to invigorate BMC schools, which are facing several problems, including that of dwindling students. Shirwadkar, a two-time corporator, said that improving school infrastructure and reviving Marathi-medium and other language-medium schools across the city would be her main focus. ‘Revival of BMC schools with modern facilities is my priority’: Rajeshree Shirwadkar

The BJP politician filed her nomination for the post on Wednesday. Since there is no opposition to her candidature, she is expected to be officially declared chairperson on Friday. A special meeting of the education committee has been scheduled at 11 am at the BMC headquarters to formalise the appointment.

Speaking to HT a day before the formal announcement, Shirwadkar revealed what she had in mind to improve the quality of education and life for students. “Several BMC school buildings have been demolished in the past, which has forced students to shift to other locations and travel longer distances,” she said. “This will be my first priority. I will propose reconstruction of the demolished school buildings and ensure that it is done speedily so that students can return to their own schools.”

The new buildings will be equipped with modern laboratories, smart classrooms, proper benches and other necessary facilities to create a better learning environment, said Shirwadkar. According to her, improving infrastructure by introducing “high-class facilities” is directly linked to improving the overall quality of education.

Shirwadkar also expressed concern over the declining number of students in BMC schools and said she planned to make special efforts to attract more students. “We are aware that student numbers are reducing,” she said. “We will work to bring back confidence among parents by improving facilities and focusing on quality education.” Given the growing demand for CBSE education, she added that the BMC was planning to increase the number of CBSE Board schools under its administration.

Talking about the annual distribution of 27 free items such as school bags, uniforms, shoes and books to students, Shirwadkar said that delays had been a regular problem in the past. To address this, she said that procurement of school materials, including the 27 items and materials distributed under the gender budget, would be done through the government’s e-marketplace portal. “This step will ensure transparency, reduce corruption and prevent the purchase of goods at inflated prices,” she said. “It will also help save public money and ensure timely delivery of supplies.”

Shirwadkar is a fine arts graduate from the J J School of Art. She has earlier served as a trustee at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and has held important positions in the BMC, including chairperson of the women and child welfare committee and member of the standing committee.

“My ultimate goal is to provide quality education and world-class infrastructure to underprivileged students across the city and support their overall development in the coming years,” she said.