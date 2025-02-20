NAVI MUMBAI: In a road rage case, a 24-year-old BEST bus driver was assaulted with a helmet by an unidentified biker on February 16 on the Sion-Panvel Highway, near the CBD Belapur flyover. The CBD Belapur police are investigating the matter. Road rage: Biker assaults BEST bus driver

The incident occurred around 9:40pm when Dhanesh Ram Patil, who was driving a BEST Chalo Electric bus, was heading towards the Kharghar parking area from Anik Depot in Sion, after completing his daily rounds.

“The bus was intercepted by a motorcycle rider near the end of the Sion-Panvel flyover. The rider was reportedly agitated, believing that the bus had brushed against his vehicle. Despite the driver’s attempt to clarify, the rider allegedly boarded the bus and assaulted him with a helmet, targeting his head and arms. The assailant then fled the scene,” said a police officer.

At the time of filing the FIR, the driver provided the bike’s registration number but was unable to recall the last digit. “The motorcycle, as per the driver, is a Honda Unicorn. The suspect has been described as a male aged between 35-40 years. Further investigation is underway,” said senior inspector Sandesh Revale of Belapur Police Station.

A case has been registered under sections 118 (1) (intentionally causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).