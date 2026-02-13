MUMBAI: A stench seeping from a locked flat in Santacruz East led to the unraveling of the murder of a 32-year-old man by his roommate on over alleged financial disputes. The accused, Vicky Chaudhary, was apprehended on Thursday after police tracked his mobile location. Roommate killed, body left to rot in locked flat

Police discovered the body on February 7, two days after the incident. Local residents told police they heard loud noises from the flat on the night of February 5 and saw Vicky locking the door and leaving hurriedly with a bag.

The deceased, Ranjit Chaudhary, a painter, had moved to Mumbai from Pune five months ago and was residing with Vicky and another roommate, Akshay Chaudhary. Ranjit’s father, Dinanath Sukkhu Chaudhary used to contact his son through Vicky.

On February 5, when he tried reaching Ranjit, Vicky told him that Ranjit no longer lived there and that he did not know his whereabouts. When Dinanath contacted Akshay the following day, he was informed that Akshay had left the flat earlier because Ranjit and Vicky frequently quarrelled over financial matters.

Two days later, Dinanath received a call from Vakola police informing him that his son’s body had been found inside the flat. An autopsy report revealed that Ranjit died from blunt force trauma to the head caused by a sharp object.