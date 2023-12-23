Roses for honkers under special drive by police at 2 noisy junctions

MUMBAI: In order to curb noise pollution at busy thoroughfares generated by constant honking, Mumbai police have engaged children of residents and small business owners of two major junctions to hand over a stem of rose to offenders, with a terse message to abide by the rules. The drive was recently kick-started and the children were seen handing out the flowers with an accompanying note that read ‘no horn please’ at the junctions of Bhendi Bazaar and under the JJ flyover on Friday. Mumbai Police have begun a drive against motorists and bikers at JJ junction and Bhendi Bazar junction, locals and children hand over the roses to motorists to urge them to stop unnecessary honking and follow traffic rules, Mumbai, India. Dec 22, 2023. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The 15-day drive is being carried out at these two spots in south Mumbai where traffic rules are flouted by two wheeler riders and motorists with nonchalance.

According to Dr Pravin Mundhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), the initiative was started as part of an awareness programme on Thursday. “It is impossible to spend even one hour at these junctions because of the high decibel levels. The menace was taking a toll not just on local residents but also police officers manning the area as the noise levels here are way beyond the permissible levels,” said Mundhe.

Apart from getting children to sweeten the bitter pill with a flower, banners have also been put up in the area urging locals to participate in the drive. “We will wait and watch if the drive will make any difference,” said Mundhe.

“We have recorded videos of the junctions prior to the drive. We will do another recording after 15 days at the same spots to compare and see if the drive was a success,” said Mundhe.