RSS chief Bhagwat advises against raising temple disputes, urges cultural harmony

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned against raising temple-related disputes across various sites, emphasising that India should exemplify how different faiths and ideologies can coexist harmoniously. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI)

Speaking at a lecture series on "Vishwaguru Bharat" in Pune on December 21, Bhagwat addressed the Ram Temple issue. "Ram Temple was a matter of faith, and Hindus felt that it should be built. But raising such issues everywhere and claiming that these were previously Hindu places, thereby creating hate and enmity, is unacceptable," he said.

Bhagwat emphasised India's role as a potential world leader. "If the world is looking at India as a Vishwaguru, we should conduct small experiments within India where cultural harmony exists. It has been present for many years. There is no majority or minority here. We all are one. Everyone should be able to practise their way of worshipping in this country."

He also noted that "constructing the Ram Temple does not make anyone a Hindu leader."

During his three-day visit to the city, where he attended various events and delivered speeches, Bhagwat discussed the RSS's approach to community service. "RSS never takes credit for any good work, but acknowledges that our swayamsevaks did it. During calamities or disasters, we don't need to call the swayamsevaks. As soon as they learn about a crisis, they rush to the spot and begin helping. Society also extends considerable support," he said.

The RSS chief concluded by highlighting the prevalence of positive initiatives in society. "Many good works are happening in society, but they need to reach maximum people. There are more good works than bad works, though people aren't aware of them," he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​