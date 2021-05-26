RSS chief must give opinion on bodies floating in Ganga: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appealed to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to take a firm stand on dead bodies that washed up on the banks of river Ganga without last rites. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the issue is related to Hindutva and is as important as Ram Mandir. Raut also said the ‘toolkit’ and other social media platforms that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used, to target its political opponents, have now backfired on them.

The Sena chief spokesperson’s statements on fatalities in Uttar Pradesh came at a time when the top brass of the RSS and BJP leaders met this week to discuss the party’s image on handling the Covid-19 crisis in the state. The northern state is slated to go for polls in eight-nine months.

“We expect him to express strong views on various issues. However, for the last few months, everyone has been silent, especially, when thousands of dead bodies have been found floating in the river of Ganga, without last rites being performed, as per the rituals. The issue is related to Hindutva and as important as Ram Mandir,” Raut said.

“People in the country expect that pro-Hindu leaders across the country should clarify their stand on the issue and I appeal to Mohan Bhagwat ji that he should express his views on it,” added Raut.

The Sena leader also slammed BJP on the ‘toolkit’ issue and said the issue has not only started a debate in the country but everywhere in the world. “Whether it was toolkit, Twitter or other social media platforms, BJP used all this to target its political opponent earlier. Now it has backfired on them and they have started pressurising them through various ways, like conducting raids,” added Raut. He further said that he is watching and enjoying it. BJP had alleged that the Congress party is using a toolkit to defame the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling the pandemic.

Continuing his attack on Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, Raut said that he is happy that the file containing 12 nominations recommended by the state for the members of the Legislative Council (MLC) is with Raj Bhavan. “I am happy that file is with Raj Bhavan but I will distribute sweets to everyone in Raj Bhavan, whenever the Governor signs the file.” He added that the file is not about Bofors or Rafael or any corruption case but contains names of people recommended unanimously by the state cabinet for MLC posts.