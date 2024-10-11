MUMBAI: Retired Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officer Veerendra Kadam has approached the sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail in the alleged case of sexual harassment of a consultant employed with KPMG consultancy services, claiming that the ‘false’ complaint was filed against him after the consultant was informed of her termination from MSRTC. Rtd MSRTC officer moves sessions court for pre-arrest bail

The anticipatory bail plea, heard by additional sessions judge Shayana V Patil, stated that the timing of the complaint showed that it was done as an act of revenge after she was removed from several projects due to her “failure to meet the required qualifications.”

The complaint was filed by a consultant employed with KPMG, who was deputed at the MSRTC headquarters on a contractual basis after the officer allegedly offered her promotions and other benefits in return for sexual favours.

The incident took place on May 29 after a routine team meeting at Kadam’s cabin when she and one of her colleagues were called for the discussion of a project. After the meeting ended, the officer asked everyone except the complainant to leave the cabin, as per the complainant. He then allegedly told her that her professional advancement within the organization was based on her “willingness to be more accommodating to his advances”.

He allegedly suggested she start a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with him, adding that he was deprived of physical relationship and offered to book a hotel. In her complaint, the consultant mentioned that Kadam continued with his lewd remarks despite her visible discomfort and attempts to steer the conversation back to professional matters. He, however, offered to release a major work order for KPMG and recommend her for an out-of-turn promotion in place of sexual favours, she added.

In his plea, Kadam claimed that the complaint was filled with baseless allegations with an intention to harm his reputation and being the head of the IT department, he had submitted recommendations to retain only those consultants from KPMG who had the required qualifications. He added that the complainant was one of the two employees who were served termination notices.

Further, refuting the claims of promising her a promotion and a role with E&Y, Kadam stated that he had no authority to influence internal promotions within KPMG or E&Y. “The complainant was clearly hoping for continued employment with MSRTC, and when it became evident on 29th May 2024 that she would no longer be retained, she filed this false, scandalous and baseless complaint to “tarnish his reputation,” said the plea.