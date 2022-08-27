RTI activist files plea against former Thane civic commissioner
A Right To Information (RTI) activist and lawyer Pravin Wategaonkar, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) early this week, against former Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal
The PIL alleges that Jaiswal allotted 50 prime plots in the city, owned by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), to a private agency for cycle docking station without inviting tenders. He demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Anti Corruption Bureau inquiry against Jaiswal. However, Jaiswal claimed that there were no irregularities in the project.
As per the PIL, 50 plots were allotted for TMC’s Rent A Cycle initiative, a Public Bicycle Sharing System (PBSS) under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model wherein the agency also was given exclusive advertising rights on bicycle docking stations for 15 years.
The PIL states, “Further, without obtaining approval from the general body the rights were transferred to another agency along with a waiver for payment of advertisement fees, taxes and ground rent, leading to loss of revenue to the civic body. Moreover, the general body of TMC had rejected the proposal in respect of leasing out the two floors of TMCs market building to the agency to set up a service centre and control room. Even after rejection on behalf of administration the agreement was signed, while the place was given free of cost.”
Wategaonkar claimed that a floor in the same building was given to the government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on rent of Rs8.82 lakh.
TMC initiated the Rent a Cycle project in 2017, in which the corporation provided 50 cycle stands across the city, each stand with 20 cycles. The residents could pick a cycle from their nearest stand and drop it at a stand near to their destination. The initiative had around 1500 people who had registered for it till January 2019. However, these cycles were not of good quality according to cyclists and all the cycles were of the same size making it difficult for everyone to use it. At present most of the cycles are gathering dust at the stands.
Wategaonkar said, “A complaint was filed with the Anti Corruption Bureau in February 2020 for these irregularities. The ACB has inferred that prima facie the complaint discloses offence and sought approval of the state government to undertake inquiry, the state is yet to grant approval and thus I have filed this PIL”
Jaiswal, however, claimed the allegations to be baseless. He told Hindustan Times, “I am not aware of any such PIL, however there were no irregularities in the project. The Rent a Cycle project had approval of the general body and the further decisions were taken accordingly.”
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
