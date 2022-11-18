RTO to autos and taxis in city: ‘Recalibrate metres as per new fares or pay fine’

Mumbai: The Regional Transport Authority (RTO) on Thursday asked all autos and taxis in the city to recalibrate their electronic metres before November 30 or be ready to pay a fine.

Now, with less than a fortnight left for metre recalibration, only 29% of the 80,000 registered autos and 13% of 8,000 registered taxis in the city have completed the process, according to RTO data as of November 14.

“We have sent out a notification reminding us that the last day for recalibration is November 30, after which a fine of ₹50 per day for a maximum of ₹5,000 up to 90 days will be levied. We have fixed the recalibration amount to ₹500,” said a senior officer from RTO.

According to auto unions, there are only a fixed number of autos and taxis that can get their metres calibrated in a day. “With only a few designated calibration places, there is a long queue for the process. Moreover, we need to sit through a bench test, wherein the metre is checked for certification before being fitted back. This takes away our three days of income, and we also have to pay to get the metres recalibrated,” said Kumar Desai, 48, an auto driver.

The metre recalibration began at a slow pace with 11% autos and 4% taxis completing the process by November 1. With November 30 being the last day for the same, there are hardly enough vehicles that have completed the process.

Auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively by the Regional Transport Office from October 1. However, the delay in getting chips led to the calibration process starting only on October 16.

The last time when the metres were recalibrated, the RTO had to extend the period and allow autos and taxis almost six months to complete the recalibration process. According to officials at RTO, considering the current delays, there could be an extension for the ongoing recalibration process as well.

The process to recalibrate a metre involves the authorised dealer removing the old chip and placing an updated one. After the recalibration, a road test of 1.5km is conducted in the presence of RTO officials and only after they pass the test can the vehicle ferry passengers.