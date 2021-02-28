RT-PCR samples now tested at Mumbai airport

Passengers undergoing the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) may be able to get their tests results quicker. This is because the airport has tied up with Mylab Discovery Solutions and allotted space to set up the RT-PCR testing counter as well as for the processing of the sample for a quick turnaround. The counter has been set up at Level 1 of the Terminal (East Side) for the international passengers. For the domestic passengers, the counter is set up in the arrival corridor.

Mylab Discovery Solutions’ facility was inaugurated on February 22 for both international and domestic passengers arriving at the airport. The lab will help passengers with test results within eight hours at a minimal cost of ₹850.

The test facilities are available at both departures and arrivals at the airport.

The airport spokesperson said, “additional facility is introduced for the convenience and offering a speedy report to the arriving passengers.”

CSMIA said that the facility is in compliance with the standard of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified agency for testing Covid-19 samples.

Currently, CSMIA hosts three testing facilities at the terminal. These are handled by Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. and Lifenity Wellness International limited. It has 30 counters of testing facilities wherein 12 counters are set up for international travellers and 18 counters for domestic passengers. “The express test is available at ₹4,500 and aims to provide the arriving passengers with a quick and accurate diagnosis,” the spokesperson added.