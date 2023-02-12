Ruling, opposition both tense over Pune byelections

Mumbai: Both ruling and opposition combine are wary of their chances in assembly byelections being held later this month for two seats in Pune.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is battling infighting in Kasba Peth constituency, Maharashtra vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing rebellion by a Shiv Sena leader in Chinchwad. The division of votes in both the constituencies is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome.

The byelection for two seats in Pune district — Kasba Peth and Chinchwad — necessitated due to the demise of the sitting BJP MLAs in two constituencies. The bypoll will be held on February 26. The counting will take place on March 2.

Ruling combine of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) has fielded Hemant Rasne in Kasba Peth and Ashwini Jagtap, widow of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap, in Chinchwad. MVA (opposition combine of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) has fielded Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Peth and Nationalist Congress Party ‘s Nana Kute from Chinchwad. Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Rahul Kalate rebelled after he was denied the ticket and has filed his nomination as an independent.

MVA leadership succeeded in convincing Sambhaji Brigade and Aam Aadmi Party to withdraw their candidates from Kasba Peth after a round of meetings on Friday, the last day of withdrawal of the nominations. Congress top leadership convinced its senior leader Balasaheb Dabhekar to withdraw his nomination. Shiv Sena, however, could not convince Kalate to withdraw the nomination.

BJP may face discontent among Brahmin community, which has a sizeable vote share in Kasba Peth and has been supporting the party. The community has expressed its dismay for not picking a candidate from the family of deceased MLA Mukta Tilak. In protest, Brahman Mahasangh, a community outfit, has fielded its president Anand Dave in the election.

“Besides, the infighting within the party in Pune may go against our candidate in the poll. The MVA candidate is a corporator for more than two decades and enjoys good rapport among voters. He had polled significant votes in 2009 and 2014,” said a BJP leader.

Though the BJP has an edge in Chichwad helping it retain the constituency, it may find it difficult to retain its Kasba Peth seat.

Chandrakant Bhujbal, head of political research and analysis bureau said, “BJP has an edge in Chinchwad, but the party unit in Kasba is divided. Besides, the discontent among Brahmin voters, the infighting within the party may cost the BJP candidate dear.

“In 2017 civic polls, party MP Girish Bapat had reportedly supported Dhangekar helping him to win. Tilak family is still unhappy with the party. Kasba Peth has 36,000 Bramhin voters of total 2.75 lakh voters and even if Dave polled 3,000 votes, it may prove crucial for BJP candidate.

“In Chinchwad, it is a tough fight between ruling and opposition parties, though BJP candidates may benefit from the division of the votes between MVA’s official candidate and rebel Rahul Kalate.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir said, “We are confident about our victory in both the constituencies as we have decided to fight them as an alliance. Main leaders from three constituents like Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole and Aaditya Thackeray have been personally looking into the polls. Though Kalate did not agree to withdraw, if we fight together, his defection would not have any impact our candidate.”

According to an NCP leader, Kalate will eat into the votes of both the candidates. “Kalate had polled more than 1.12 lakh votes with support from Shiv Sena and NCP. Though he has a good rapport with the voters, it would be difficult for him to poll sizeable votes.

“Also, the sympathy for Ashwini Jagtap, the divided Shiv Sena unit after the split will play in the favour of BJP candidate. Sitting MP Shrirang Barne, who is with Shinde faction of Sena will support Jagtap making it easier for her,” he said.

