Saamna hints at Thackeray cousins getting together for municipal polls

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that whatever the people of Maharashtra wanted would happen, fuelling speculation about the estranged Thackeray cousins coming together, the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna published an old picture of him with Raj Thackeray on its front page. Meanwhile, Raj held another meeting of leaders of his party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Saturday, reportedly seeking to gauge the mood among his workers as well as the people on the issue. Uddhav on Friday said that the wish of the people of Maharashtra would be fulfilled. He also said that instead of giving any message to party workers, he would give the news to them directly. (Hindustan Times)

After Raj, who parted ways with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2006, said in a podcast in April that he would set aside his differences with cousin Uddhav in the interest of Maharashtra, and Uddhav echoed similar sentiments, there has been rising pressure from the workers of both parties for their leaders to join hands. Uddhav on Friday said that the wish of the people of Maharashtra would be fulfilled. He also said that instead of giving any message to party workers, he would give the news to them directly.

The statement was highlighted with a picture of the two cousins together in Saamna on Saturday, saying that Uddhav had been hinting about the reconciliation. This is seen as yet another indication that the Sena (UBT) is seeking a reunion.

“Leaders from both sides have been deliberating on the possibilities of coming together, as it is seen as the need of the hour for both parties,” said a Sena leader. “Both are going through troubled phases and it is a battle for survival for them.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire claimed that the issue was discussed in a meeting at Thackeray’s residence Matoshree a month ago. “Uddhavji was favourably inclined towards joining hands with Raj Thackeray, and the responsibility of talks was given to Anil Parab,” he said on Saturday.

The MNS too is believed to be holding meetings of its senior leaders. In one such meeting on Saturday, the issue was reportedly discussed. However, senior party leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who was part of the meeting, chose to remain silent on it. “The decision (about joining hands with the Sena-UBT) will be taken by our top leader (Raj) and it would not be proper for me to speak about it,” he said after the meeting.

Shinde Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar surprised many in political circles by saying that even the Shinde-led Sena should join hands with the two Thackerays. “The revival of the Thackeray brand is the need of the hour and is the sentiment among the people of Maharashtra,” he said. “It will be a people-friendly alliance. The Shinde-led Sena should join them to revive the Shiv Sena.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said it would be premature to react to the potential alliance. “It would not be fair for me to react to what Raj Thackeray has said and how Uddhav Thackeray has reacted,” said Fadnavis. “More than the two cousins, the media is excited about the reconciliation. I will react when it actually happens.” Shinde echoed Fadnavis’ remarks. “Everybody has the right to decide whom to go with,” he said. “There is no point in reacting to possibilities based on ifs and buts.”

As positive reactions have started emerging from the two parties over the Thackeray cousins joining hands, the ruling and opposition combines have begun assessing the repercussions. The BJP leadership, while admitting that it would hamper its prospects in the urban parts of the state, claimed that it would damage the Shinde-led Shiv Sena more. The ruling alliance is wary of the consolidation of Marathi votes in urban areas, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region which houses nine municipal corporations due for elections.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expects to benefit from the two cousins joining hands. “Raj draws crowds to his rallies but Uddhav translates the crowds into voters,” NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar remarked on Saturday while talking informally to the media. “The MVA has a fair opportunity of benefitting from potential clashes among the ruling parties over seat-sharing in the forthcoming elections.”