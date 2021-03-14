‘Sachin Vaze very honest, capable’: Sanjay Raut day after Mumbai cop’s arrest
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday came out in support of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday for his alleged role in the conspiracy to plant an explosive-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani house last month. Raut’s remarks come after the 49-year-old assistant police inspector was arrested late on Saturday after being questioned for nearly 12 hours.
“I believe Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed,” Raut told news agency ANI.
The Sena lawmaker also reiterated his stand against the “repeated interference” of central bodies in cases based in Mumbai, saying that it creates instability in the state. “We respect NIA but our police could have done it too. Mumbai Police and ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police. It creates instability in the state and creates pressure on the Mumbai Police and administration,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Raut was referring to the transfer of the Ambani case, which was first registered at the city’s Gandhari police station. It was transferred to ATS after opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an NIA investigation into it. ATS registered a separate murder case after the man said to be the owner of the explosives-laden sport utility vehicle parked near Ambani’s residence was found dead on March 5.
NIA later took over the security threat case and on Saturday questioned Vaze, who was earlier the lead investigator in the case. His links were also traced to Mansukh Hiran, the Thane-based auto parts dealer who claimed the SUV’s ownership.
Raut made similar comments when the probe in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was handed over from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau began investigating the money laundering and drug angle in the case respectively.
