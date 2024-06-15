Sadanand Kadam assures HC to demolish Sai Resorts by August 31

MUMBAI: Sadanand Kadam, an aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, on Friday assured the Bombay high court to demolish the entire structure of the disputed Sai Resorts in Dapoli by August 31, if he failed to secure a protection order from a coordinate bench of the court by July 31. Murud, India - March 26, 2022: Sai Resort, alleged by Kirit Somaiya that the resort is owned by the State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and threatened to move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image, in Murud, India, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. ((Photo by Anil Phalke/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The co-ordinate bench is hearing his other petition, challenging an order from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MOEFCC) to demolish the resorts for being purportedly constructed in prohibited areas of the Coastal Regulation Zone.

Kadam also pledged to donate a computer and a printer to each of the eight Taluka bar associations in Ratnagiri district, as well as to the Ratnagiri Bar Association towards the cost for the delay in complying with a prior court order. Previously, Kadam had issued an unconditional apology to the high court and promised to demolish the “illegal” portion of the Sai Resort within 10 days.

On March 18, Kadam assured the high court that he would demolish the second floor of the resort by April 15. The court then required Kadam to file an undertaking stating that if he failed in his petition challenging the MOEFCC order, he would demolish the entire structure.

During a May hearing, Kadam submitted an affidavit with an unconditional apology for not complying with the March 18 order. Mone explained that the demolition of the second floor was delayed due to “several difficulties” but assured the court that it would be completed within 10 days. Justice Madhav Jamdar accepted the apology and granted Kadam additional time to complete the demolition, scheduling a plea for compliance in June.

On Friday, Kadam presented his affidavit demonstrating compliance with his earlier undertaking to demolish the entire second floor. He also committed to demolishing the entire structure if he did not obtain a protection order from the division bench. The court accepted the affidavit and disposed of the petition.

The court recognised that the action against Kadam was influenced by political rivalry but emphasised, “Illegal and unauthorised construction cannot be permitted only on grounds of malafide.” The court further remarked, “It is expected that the state government shall take action against illegal construction of other influential persons.”

Kadam’s legal troubles began when the sub-divisional officer granted non-agricultural (NA) permission to develop the property into a resort in August 2021. However, following a complaint from Vijay Bhosale, a former partner, Kadam received a show-cause notice on October 26, 2023, alleging that he breached the NA permission. The permission was subsequently revoked on November 24, 2023, leading to a demolition notice.

The allegations included that Kadam constructed additional floors without proper permission and built the resort on a plot in a CRZ-III zone, a no-development zone, without securing necessary permissions. It was claimed that the original permission was for a ground plus one-floor structure, but Kadam allegedly added more floors.