Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan on Saturday allegedly received a threatening e-mail stating that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar wanted to talk to him in person. The e-mail also referenced the recently televised interviews of Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail. Salman Khan receives threat e-mail from Goldy Brar aide

Artist manager Prashant Gunjalkar approached the Bandra police and registered the case against Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and another person, who sent the mail to the actor. The mail was received by a person in Khan’s team from an e-mail address belonging to one Rohit Garg around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The e-mail began with telling the recipient that Goldy Bhai (Brar) wanted to meet his boss. The sender further said that he believes Khan would have seen the interview, in reference to Bishnoi’s recent interview with a news channel.

Talking from his jail cell, Bishnoi had said that killing Khan was the goal of his life. He had even said that the entire situation could be resolved if the actor apologised to the Bishnoi community in their temple in Rajasthan for killing a blackbuck. “If the community forgives him, I will no longer be on the lookout for a chance to kill him,” he had said in the interview.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that the e-mail went on to say that the actor could talk to Brar to close the matter. “Abhi time rehte inform kar diya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega (We have informed you this time, next time you will get a shock),” the mail said.

“The sender of the mail, Rohit Garg, Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi are thus threatening to kill Salman Khan,” the complainant said in his statement to the police.

Taking serious cognisance of the threat, the actor’s security has already been beefed up by the state. “We have also booked the three people named by the complainant under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.

Bishnoi had first extended a similar threat to the actor in 2018 when one of his henchmen was found to be conducting a recce of the actor’s house. The actor had stirred a controversy by allegedly killing the endangered deer in 1998 during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’. The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck a sacred animal.

Lately, Bishnoi has been in the news in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down May 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the slain singer’s family observed his first death anniversary on March 19.