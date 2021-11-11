Sameer Wankhede’s family meets chairman of National SC Commission; complains about ‘foul language’ used by minister

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede’s family met chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Sampla to complain about the language used by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik during appearances in television debates.

Wankhede's family claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik allegedly used “foul language” while referring to Wankhede's caste and hurt their community. “They (Sameer Wankhede's relatives) met me and complained of the manner in which the minister is appearing on TV and using foul language for them and their caste, they said that their community is hurt and feels insulted,” Sampla told reporters on Thursday.

Wankhede’s kin also told the former union minister that their complaints to police went unheeded. “They also say that they had given their complaint to the police too but to no avail. I told my officers today that we will go through all of it and send a notice to the DGP and the chief secretary. If the facts are found to be true, then action should definitely be taken,” he added.

Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede, filed a police complaint against NCP leader Nawab Malik under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on November 8, alleging that the minister "levelled various false, scandalous, defamatory, slanderous and derogatory remarks" against his family and their caste.

Wankhede’s caste became a topic of debate after Malik accused him of forging documents to obtain employment. Malik provided a picture of Wankhede’s first marriage which he claimed took place in consonance with Islamic rituals, and also uploaded a picture of his alleged marriage certificate or nikah nama.