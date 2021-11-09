Sameer Wankhede’s father meets Maharashtra governor with wife and daughter in tow

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father, wife, and sister paid a visit to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening to submit a memorandum.

"My daughter-in-law, daughter and I met the Governor today. We gave him a memorandum. The Governor assured us that everything will be fine," Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, told reporters after leaving the governor’s residence.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar told reporters that the family needs “strength” and they met the governor to brief him on everything that has happened so far. We told the Gov everything - everything happening with us. It was not as if we went to him with a complaint. We just told him that it's a fight for truth and we're going to fight, we just need strength,” ANI said quoting Redkar.

Redkar also said that the governor asked the family to be patient, and assured them of truth prevailing in the end.“He asked us to observe restraint and have patience, saying that truth shall prevail. We got a lot of positivity after meeting him," she told PTI.

Dhyandev has also filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Bombay high court, accusing him of causing “irreparable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of plaintiff and his family members”. The lawsuit also seeks a compensation of ₹1.25 crore in damages.

Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has levelled serious allegations against Wankhede, accusing him of obtaining a fraudulent caste certificate to secure his job and extortion. Wankhede, who was in-charge of the cruise drugs bust case involving Bollywood actor Aryan Khan, was removed from the case, and the agency also initiated a vigilance probe against him.

Malik had also alleged Wankhede’s sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar of being involved in drugs related business dealings. “Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court,” Malik tweeted on Monday with a screenshot of a case registered on January 14, 2008, under Section 3458 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.