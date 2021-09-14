SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on utilizing 25 cr for Covid-19 affected children

With Maharashtra reporting the highest number of children who became orphans due to Covid-19, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the state government to come out with an elaborate scheme on how it intends to help such children by utilizing a sum of ₹25 crore lying with the Court since 2016 under the direction of the Court in a medical admission matter.

In December 2016, the Supreme Court held a medical college in the state at fault for admitting students in violation of standards prescribed by the then Medical Council of India. The Court had directed the Maharashtra government to deposit ₹20 crore with the Court and recover the same from the defaulting medical college. In that order, the Court said that the amount should be utilized for “issues of juvenile justice”.

As the money lying with the Court had now swelled with interest to ₹25 crore, the Court Registry contacted the state government to know what is to be done with the money. The matter was put up before a bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna on Monday.

The state government informed the Court that the amount will be utilized to finance a scheme for providing ₹5 lakh compensation for children who lost both parents due to Covid-19. Advocate Sachin Patil for the state said, “In Maharashtra, 593 children lost both parents due to Covid-19. This has been ascertained on a district-wise basis and is so far the highest number to be reported by any state in the country.” In all, he pointed out that 19,129 children lost either or both their parents during the pandemic beginning March 2020.

As per the state’s calculation, the amount of ₹25.53 crore lying with the Court would be utilized for financing ₹5 lakh each for the 593 orphans when they shall receive on attaining 21 years. This scheme was announced by the state government on June 17 this year and the money was supposed to be placed in a fixed deposit.

The bench said, “We do not intend that you use this amount for distributing the ₹5 lakh financial support. That you otherwise will also do. Why don’t you reverse your policy and provide something more for these children using this amount?”

Patil, in the interest of the affected children, told the Court that the state shall present a concrete plan on utilizing the said amount for the welfare of Covid-affected children. The Court granted him three weeks directing the affidavit to be filed by the Women and Child Development Department of the state government.

The bench said, “Before we direct disbursal of ₹25.53 crore back to Maharashtra government, let a concrete statement be placed by the state with regard to the manner in which this money is to be utilized by state for children who lost one or both their parents during Covid-19.”