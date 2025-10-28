Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    School bus driver arrested for sending extortion threats to parents

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:58 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    According to the Kashmira police in Mira Road, several people whose children studied at the St Jerome Convent High school, Mira Road East, had received messages from an unknown number demanding 4 lakh worth extortion money in exchange for their children’s safety

    MUMBAI: A 37-year-old school bus owner-driver was arrested for trying to extort money from several parents by sending them threatening messages claiming he would kidnap their children if they didn’t pay up. The police said that the accused, who also ran a mobile shop in Kashimira, had used a customer’s SIM card to send the messages.

    According to the Kashmira police in Mira Road, several people whose children studied at the St Jerome Convent High school, Mira Road East, had received messages from an unknown number demanding 4 lakh worth extortion money in exchange for their children’s safety. The threatening messages began a week ago, but most parents ignored them, the police added.

    One such parent of a 14-year-old, approached the police on October 24, after he had continuously received threats that his son would be abducted if he didn’t pay the money. When the parent asked around, he found that many other parents had received similar messages. Police sub-inspector Rajesh Kini investigated the matter and found that the accused had even sent a picture of the complainant’s son to him, demanding the money.

    “During investigation, we learned that the parents had sent a photo of their children to the school bus driver (for the bus records). We then identified the school bus driver, Sadanand Baburao Patri, 37, a resident of Kashmira,” said Kini. When questioned, Patri confessed to the crime and told the police that he owned a small mobile shop. He added that to send the threats he had used the SIM card of a customer who had dropped his phone off for repair.

    The police said that so far four parents whose children take the bus driven by Patri, have approached them with similar complaints, stating that they too received such threatening messages demanding money. The police are looking into the arrested accused’s phone for further details.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/School Bus Driver Arrested For Sending Extortion Threats To Parents
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes