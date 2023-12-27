close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / School edu dept to bring in new act to regulate kindergartens

School edu dept to bring in new act to regulate kindergartens

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The state of Maharashtra in India is planning to introduce a new act to regulate pre-primary education, addressing concerns over private kindergartens. The act, aligned with the National Education Policy, aims to improve the quality of education and control arbitrary fees. A draft has been submitted to the government for approval, and a bill will be presented in the upcoming budget session. The regulation emphasizes accreditation, curriculum standards, and minimum facilities, with the goal of ensuring equality in kindergarten education.

MUMBAI: In a move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the state’s school education department is gearing up to bring in a new act to regulate pre-primary education. The new act, which will be implemented from the next academic year, addresses concerns related to the recognition of private kindergartens (KGs), minimum facilities and curriculum.

HT Image
HT Image

The department has prepared a regulatory draft to control and oversee private kindergartens, which has been officially submitted to the state government for approval. A bill will be presented during the upcoming budget session, specifically designed to regulate private kindergartens; this legislative initiative signals the state government’s proactive measures to assert control over private kindergartens in the coming academic year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The urgent need for regulation stems from concerns about the quality of education and the arbitrary fees prevalent in many private KG schools,” said Suraj Mandhare, commissioner, state school education. “Currently, there is no standardised approval process for starting a KG, leaving these institutions outside the purview of government control. Mandhare further emphasised that the NEP had brought pre-primary education under the broader education umbrella, necessitating governmental control over private kindergartens.

The meticulously prepared draft regulation outlining control measures over private kindergartens has been developed in consultation with experts. It places strong emphasis on accreditation processes, curriculum standards and minimum facilities. Notably, the current lack of control over fees will be addressed in the proposed regulation. The primary objective is to instil equality in the diverse learning processes employed by different kindergartens.

“The regulatory framework will be set in motion if the bill secures approval during the coming assembly budget session,” said Mandhare. “The anticipated control measures are poised to bring about a paradigm shift in private KG education in the state.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out