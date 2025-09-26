MUMBAI: Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE Plus), a portal to track students’ strength and assign the number of teachers to government schools, has been facing technical glitches, not allowing schools to update the strength before the September 30 deadline. This is a claim made by teachers’ associations, who wrote to the state government on Wednesday, requesting that it intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest. Schools face glitches in uploading student data on UDISE Plus portal

The number of teachers sanctioned for each government school is determined based on student enrolment figures available on the UDISE portal as of September 30. Several schools across the state claim that the portal is not allowing them to add new admissions, raising concerns of inaccuracies in official records.

The Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Association has written to the education commissioner on Wednesday, flagging the problem. In its letter, the association said details of newly admitted students are being incorrectly reflected under ‘school data’ instead of as new entries. Association chairperson Tanaji Kamble said the glitches could lead to faulty strength approvals, errors in statistical reports, and impact both academic and administrative planning.

In the letter, the association also urged the education authorities to ensure that schools are not penalized for technical lapses beyond their control.

Responding to the concerns, a state education department officer said the portal is managed by the Union Education Ministry. “We have requested them to enable the tab to add new students. For this, the current data needs to be filtered to show records of every student from Class 1 to date. If schools have missing records, the Union government will not allow this tab,” the officer explained.