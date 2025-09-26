Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Schools face glitches in uploading student data on UDISE Plus portal

    The number of teachers sanctioned for each government school is determined based on student enrolment figures available on the UDISE portal as of September 30. Several schools across the state claim that the portal is not allowing them to add new admissions, raising concerns of inaccuracies in official records

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 6:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE Plus), a portal to track students’ strength and assign the number of teachers to government schools, has been facing technical glitches, not allowing schools to update the strength before the September 30 deadline. This is a claim made by teachers’ associations, who wrote to the state government on Wednesday, requesting that it intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest.

    Schools face glitches in uploading student data on UDISE Plus portal
    Schools face glitches in uploading student data on UDISE Plus portal

    The number of teachers sanctioned for each government school is determined based on student enrolment figures available on the UDISE portal as of September 30. Several schools across the state claim that the portal is not allowing them to add new admissions, raising concerns of inaccuracies in official records.

    The Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Association has written to the education commissioner on Wednesday, flagging the problem. In its letter, the association said details of newly admitted students are being incorrectly reflected under ‘school data’ instead of as new entries. Association chairperson Tanaji Kamble said the glitches could lead to faulty strength approvals, errors in statistical reports, and impact both academic and administrative planning.

    In the letter, the association also urged the education authorities to ensure that schools are not penalized for technical lapses beyond their control.

    Responding to the concerns, a state education department officer said the portal is managed by the Union Education Ministry. “We have requested them to enable the tab to add new students. For this, the current data needs to be filtered to show records of every student from Class 1 to date. If schools have missing records, the Union government will not allow this tab,” the officer explained.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Schools Face Glitches In Uploading Student Data On UDISE Plus Portal
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes