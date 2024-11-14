Thane: A scooter rider died in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday after a heavy vehicle crashed into it at Owla Naka on Ghodbunder Road. Scooter rider dies in hit-and-run accident

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell received the information of a collision between a Honda Activa scooter and a heavy vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased, Bhagwan Patel, resident of Shrinagar area in Thane, was a construction-site labourer on his way to work. He was on the Thane side of the road at 1.30pm when a heavy vehicle rammed his scooter from behind. The rider came under the wheel of heavy vehicle and died. Patel succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Patel is survived by his wife and three sons.

Police officers from Kasarvadavali Police Station and personnel from the city’s traffic department promptly arrived at the spot. “We immediately reached the spot and transported the deceased to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. A search for the accused driver was promptly initiated. We have collected CCTV footage from areas near the spot and further investigation is underway,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaints of passersby, a case has been registered against unknown persons. The driver and owner of the heavy vehicle remain unidentified, and the authorities are searching to locate them.