Scuffle in Vidhan Sabha: Speaker constitutes ethics panel, breach of privilege motion against arrested duo

Mumbai: Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday initiated breach of privilege action against two persons arrested in connection with the scuffle between supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar in the lobby of the Vidhan Bhawan on Thursday. The speaker also announced that an ethics committee would be constituted to maintain the prestige of the state legislature. Speaking in the assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said both ruling and opposition legislators should introspect as such incidents brought disrepute to them all. (Hindustan Times)

“I have decided to constitute a committee along the lines of the committee existing in the Parliament,” Narwekar told the assembly. The committee would have a wide range of powers including suspension and termination of legislators and it would be constituted within a week following consultations with the chairman of the legislative council and leaders of various parties, Narwekar said.

The speaker sought a report from the chief security officer of the legislature and announced several measures to prevent such incidents in future, including prohibiting the entry of visitors in the legislature premises during when sessions are ongoing.

“Only legislators and their personal assistants will be allowed inside. Ministers should hold their meetings at the Mantralaya to avoid unnecessary crowding on the premises of the legislature,” he said.

Both Nitin Deshmukh and Sarjerao Takle, arrested in connection with Thursday’s scuffle, had entered the legislature without valid passes, according to the police.

Narwekar also directed Awhad and Padalkar to tender apologies over the scuffle. Awhad said though he was not in the premises when the scuffle broke out, the incident had saddened him while Padalkar told mediapersons later that he had been instructed by senior BJP leaders not to speak about the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session, legislators from both the ruling and opposition benches raised concerns about the scuffle, the first-of-its-kind incident in the assembly premises.

Opposition MLAs slammed the ruling Mahayuti alliance and accused it of backing unruly elements. Padalkar’s supporter Takle, who was arrested by the Marine Drive police, was an accused in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the legislators alleged.

“How does a criminal get a pass? It is shameful for all of us and has maligned the image of the house,” said leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve. Videos of the incident showed that a BJP MLA had provoked his supporters to assault Awhad’s party workers, he alleged, saying, “Irrespective of party affiliation, strict action should be taken in the matter.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray called for a probe on how a criminal had entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises while NCP (SP) state president and MLC Shashikant Shinde said such incidents compromised legislators’ security.

Speaking in the assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said both ruling and opposition legislators should introspect as such incidents brought disrepute to them all.

“People would see MLAs as an arrogant bunch,” he said, urging legislators to refrain from bringing their supporters into the legislature. He also appealed to Narwekar to tighten rules for entry and allow security personnel to expel anyone who enters the premises without a valid pass.

Later in the day, Fadnavis told reporters, “We are hurt and regret the incident. We are going to ensure that it will not be repeated.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said in a post on social media that ignoring such incidents could lead to drastic consequences.

“If such incidents are ignored, there won’t be any surprise if murders happen in the legislature premises in future,” he said.

Arguments over arrest

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media showing the arrest of Jitendra Awhad’s supporter Nitin Deshmukh and subsequent events.

In one video, Awhad was seen being dragged by the police in the early hours on Friday when he tried to prevent them from detaining Deshmukh.

“The (assembly) speaker had assured me that Deshmukh would be released after being questioned by the security of the state legislature. But I came to know later that he was being arrested and tried to stop the police,” he told reporters on Friday. He also alleged that the police were taking one-sided action as only one of five attackers who he claimed had “criminal background” had been arrested.

In another video, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar was seen arguing with a police officer inside the Azad Maidan police station, accompanied by Awhad and a few NCP (SP) workers.

Pawar alleged that the police were not providing information on the whereabouts of Deshmukh after arresting him, which prompted the argument.

“The Marine Drive police, under which the Vidhan Bhavan comes, said they didn’t know where Deshmukh was while the concerned DCP (deputy commissioner of police) told us that he was at the Azad Maidan police station,” Pawar told HT. “But when we went there, we did not find him and the police officers present were not ready to give any information. The hand gestures of one of the officers was inappropriate, after which I lost my cool.”

The police subsequently told Pawar that Deshmukh had been taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination following his arrest.

“We could trace and meet Deshmukh only after three and half hours of struggle,” Awhad said.