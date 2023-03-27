Secure farmers, else will keep coming to Maharashtra: KCR

Mumbai: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday hit out at the Maharashtra government for farmers’ plight and dared deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to give farmers the facilities similar to the ones given in his state. India has enough natural resources for a 24-hour supply of electricity as well as water, however, the will of the political leadership is lacking, he said, adding, “If we have to get hold of these things of our right, we will have to bring our own government. We will have to begin the journey by winning sizable seats in local body polls scheduled to be held in Maharashtra.” (PTI)

KCR addressed a rally in Loha, Nanded – a bordering district to Telangana. Over 25,000 people, mostly the farmers from the adjoining tehsils attended the rally in which KCR reiterated his slogan for Lok Sabha 2024 election, ‘Abki Baar Kisaan Sarkar’ (this time around, government by farmers).

“We do not want alms of ₹6,000. The farmers should be given ₹10,000 an acre for investment, electricity supply round the clock, free water for farming from irrigation projects and insurance of ₹5 lakh. The government should ensure the full procurement of the crops of farmers. If the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assures these facilities to the farmers, I would not come to Maharashtra. But in failure of it, I will keep frequently coming here,” he said.

The BRS chief also linked BJP with Congress and said that “the former ruled the country for 16 years and the latter for 54 years but there has been no change in the lives of the farmers and poor people from tribal and scheduled caste communities.”

KCR claimed that the recent announcement by the Shinde-Fadnavis government of a direct cash benefit of ₹6,000 a year to 11.5 million farmers in the state had come only after his first rally in Nanded on February 5.

A few Marathwada leaders, including former Nationalist Congress Party MLA Kesha Dhondge, joined BRS on Sunday.

After KCR’s first rally, Fadnavis criticised the BRS chief and said that he should restrict his politics to his state.